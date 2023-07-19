Jake Caprice: Burton Albion bring in Exeter City wing-back on free
Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion
Burton Albion have made their ninth summer signing by bringing in wing-back Jake Caprice on a free transfer from fellow League One side Exeter City.
The 30-year-old Londoner had a year left on his existing deal at Exeter.
Ex-Crystal Palace trainee Caprice played for Blackpool, Lincoln, Woking, Leyton Orient and Tranmere before joining Exeter in August 2020.
He has also had loan stays at Dagenham & Redbridge, St Mirren and Tamworth in his 386-game career.
Brewers boss Dino Maamria said: "He's a player who's caused us many problems playing against him in the past, but he gives us that experience, that energy and thrust coming back from wing-back or full-back. "
Meanwhile, Exeter manager Gary Caldwell said the club is "disappointed in the manner" of Caprice's departure.
"Jake informed me of his desire to leave in May and I asked him to take time to consider his thoughts over the summer and in the few weeks of return to training, but it was clear that once offered a bigger and better contract elsewhere, Jake's feelings had not changed," he said.
The Brewers, who finished 15th in League One last season, a place below Exeter, start the new season at one of Caprice's former clubs Blackpool on 5 August.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.