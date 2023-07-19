Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

The length of Jake Caprice's contract with Burton has not been disclosed

Burton Albion have made their ninth summer signing by bringing in wing-back Jake Caprice on a free transfer from fellow League One side Exeter City.

The 30-year-old Londoner had a year left on his existing deal at Exeter.

Ex-Crystal Palace trainee Caprice played for Blackpool, Lincoln, Woking, Leyton Orient and Tranmere before joining Exeter in August 2020.

He has also had loan stays at Dagenham & Redbridge, St Mirren and Tamworth in his 386-game career.

Brewers boss Dino Maamria said: "He's a player who's caused us many problems playing against him in the past, but he gives us that experience, that energy and thrust coming back from wing-back or full-back. "

Meanwhile, Exeter manager Gary Caldwell said the club is "disappointed in the manner" of Caprice's departure.

"Jake informed me of his desire to leave in May and I asked him to take time to consider his thoughts over the summer and in the few weeks of return to training, but it was clear that once offered a bigger and better contract elsewhere, Jake's feelings had not changed," he said. external-link

The Brewers, who finished 15th in League One last season, a place below Exeter, start the new season at one of Caprice's former clubs Blackpool on 5 August.

