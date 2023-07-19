Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Abu Kamara scored 13 goals in 15 Premier League 2 appearances for Norwich's under-21 side last season

League One club Portsmouth have signed Norwich City forward Abu Kamara on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old made his senior debut for the Canaries in April, and has appeared in three Championship matches.

"Abu is an exciting young prospect who can play across the front line," boss John Mousinho told the club website. external-link

"He's got a really good goalscoring record for Norwich's development side. Now he comes here and will be competing for a place at League One level."

