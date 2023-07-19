Amado Mbengue: Reading defender signs new contract
Defender Amadou Mbengue has signed a new two-year deal with League One club Reading.
The 21-year-old joined the Royals last September after leaving Metz.
A Senegal Under-23 international, he scored two goals in 28 appearances in all competitions last season.
"His unrelenting enthusiasm and eagerness to work and learn made him a real asset towards the culture we want to build," head of football operations Mark Bowen told the club website.