Harvey Barnes: Newcastle sign English midfielder from Leicester City for £38m

Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Harvey Barnes in action for Leicester against Newcastle
Harvey Barnes made his Leicester debut as a substitute in a Champions League game against Porto aged 18 in December 2016

Newcastle United have signed England midfielder Harvey Barnes from Leicester City for a fee of about £38m.

The 25-year-old, capped once by England, has signed a five-year contract with the Magpies.

He is the club's third signing of the summer following the arrivals of forward Yankuba Minteh and Italian international midfielder Sandro Tonali.

"I think it's an attacker's dream to come into a team like this," Barnes said.

"I'm delighted. It's an amazing club and for me it's a massive opportunity to come and be involved in a successful team that's doing exciting things, so I'm absolutely buzzing to be here."

Newcastle finished fourth in the Premier League last season and in 2023-24 will be playing in the Champions League for the first time since 2003-04.

"Harvey is an exciting talent who I have admired for a long time so I'm delighted to welcome him to Newcastle United," said Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe.

"He is strong, quick and very good technically, and he showed last season in particular that he has an eye for goal from wide positions."

Barnes is the latest player to leave the Foxes after their relegation from the Premier League.

He made 146 Premier League appearances for Leicester, scoring 35 goals and creating 25 assists.

Despite scoring 13 league goals in 2022-23, he could not save them from dropping into the Championship.

His departure comes after James Maddison moved to Tottenham in a £40m deal, while fellow midfielder Youri Tielemans and defender Caglar Soyuncu left on free transfers, joining Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid respectively.

Comments

Join the conversation

113 comments

  • Comment posted by Maccers, today at 15:16

    Stats suggest he’s more effective than he appears. Wouldn’t question Newcastle recruitment though, they haven’t made many mistakes yet.

    • Reply posted by Happy Birthday, today at 15:26

      Happy Birthday replied:
      Newcastle did well to qualify for the Europa League last season but they've been terrible for about 5 years prior to that!

      The problems really started when they moved stadiums; the Stadium if Light just doesn't capture the same atmosphere they used to get at Ayresome Park.

  • Comment posted by Rosnovski, today at 15:16

    That's another great Howe acquisition. Talented, hard worker. They are building a strong side.

  • Comment posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 15:16

    Has anyone actually disclosed a transfer fee yet this season? I think the only I heard about was Rice.

    Typical Howe signing this one. Good solid dependable winger, will make a great squad player.

    • Reply posted by Llion, today at 15:22

      Llion replied:
      £38million I believe, for a player with 1 international cap to his name.
      Decent player though

  • Comment posted by New Era, today at 15:19

    Cant see Leicester coming straight back up now they have lost their best players

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 15:34

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      Signed Coady, Winks, new goalkeeper and one or two wingers incoming. Think they'll be fine.

  • Comment posted by Me, today at 15:16

    better than Saint M?

    • Reply posted by Stefroach74, today at 15:24

      Stefroach74 replied:
      Better than Gordon.

  • Comment posted by stevechase, today at 15:30

    "Involved in a successful team"
    Hasnt the team he left had more success in the last 7 years than Newcastle have had in 50 ???
    Steve, Stourbridge

    • Reply posted by John Doe, today at 15:34

      John Doe replied:
      Leicester aren't successful. They got relegated, did they not?

  • Comment posted by MAH, today at 15:18

    Excellent, looking forward to seeing the impact he will make, he seems to have a very good attitude and he knows where the goal is too...

  • Comment posted by Des Wigwam, today at 15:20

    Good player, maybe worth the undisclosed fee!

  • Comment posted by GeordiePower, today at 15:21

    Very good young English player, who will improve under Eddie. Welcome Harvey Barnes.

  • Comment posted by IR, today at 15:15

    Great news for the Toon

  • Comment posted by saywhatilike, today at 15:21

    If man united paid nearly £40,000,000 for Ashley Barnes ( Liverpool fans would’ve flooded this news )
    Btw not a bad player, it seems that 40 million now is a good squad player now !
    Totally ludicrous to be honest the way footballs gone

    • Reply posted by Just_facts, today at 15:24

      Just_facts replied:
      Fake news.

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 15:16

    What’s going on at Leicester.
    Huge clear out or their players want to playing in the Premier League.
    Bit of both you suspect.

    • Reply posted by Llion, today at 15:23

      Llion replied:
      £38 million for a player with only 1 cap from 3 year ago is pretty good going.
      Leicester will strengthen with that type of cash & Maddison fee.

  • Comment posted by Ada, today at 15:19

    Leicester are set for a good number of years outside the PL.

    • Reply posted by Big Dog, today at 15:25

      Big Dog replied:
      Yup and thanks to Mr Top!

  • Comment posted by hi, today at 15:14

    another quality signing

  • Comment posted by Relax and Chill, today at 15:16

    Building a decent side Newcastle can see them definitely making the top 4 again.

  • Comment posted by Stephen, today at 15:29

    Sad to lose him at Leicester but as we were relegated the move was somewhat inevitable. He is a good lad with excellent values who under Eddie Howe will thrive. Good luck Harvey.

  • Comment posted by VARIsTrash, today at 15:14

    Great signing

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 15:25

    Think Newcastle have been very good under Eddie Howe and despite what everyone says about the ownership they've actually spent money reasonably and spent it well. But I'm not sure about this one. Think Barnes is "okay" at best but not sure he's going to make them better and help take them to the next step.

  • Comment posted by ler, today at 15:32

    ASM dazzled with his dribbling and speed but sadly his goals and assist output weren't on the same level. Ashley Barnes outscores him whilst he and leicester underperformed last season. The injury didn't help ASM but final product was always an issue. Wish him well for the future.

    • Reply posted by ej, today at 15:36

      ej replied:
      Ashley Barnes? You've signed Harvey.

  • Comment posted by salford78, today at 15:25

    Another smart move by Toon for anticipating busy transfer spending by competitor which means UCL spot will be very tight this season.

