Harvey Barnes: Newcastle sign English midfielder from Leicester City for £38m
Last updated on .From the section Newcastle
Newcastle United have signed England midfielder Harvey Barnes from Leicester City for a fee of about £38m.
The 25-year-old, capped once by England, has signed a five-year contract with the Magpies.
He is the club's third signing of the summer following the arrivals of forward Yankuba Minteh and Italian international midfielder Sandro Tonali.
"I think it's an attacker's dream to come into a team like this," Barnes said.
"I'm delighted. It's an amazing club and for me it's a massive opportunity to come and be involved in a successful team that's doing exciting things, so I'm absolutely buzzing to be here."
Newcastle finished fourth in the Premier League last season and in 2023-24 will be playing in the Champions League for the first time since 2003-04.
"Harvey is an exciting talent who I have admired for a long time so I'm delighted to welcome him to Newcastle United," said Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe.
"He is strong, quick and very good technically, and he showed last season in particular that he has an eye for goal from wide positions."
Barnes is the latest player to leave the Foxes after their relegation from the Premier League.
He made 146 Premier League appearances for Leicester, scoring 35 goals and creating 25 assists.
Despite scoring 13 league goals in 2022-23, he could not save them from dropping into the Championship.
His departure comes after James Maddison moved to Tottenham in a £40m deal, while fellow midfielder Youri Tielemans and defender Caglar Soyuncu left on free transfers, joining Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid respectively.
Typical Howe signing this one. Good solid dependable winger, will make a great squad player.
Hasnt the team he left had more success in the last 7 years than Newcastle have had in 50 ???
Steve, Stourbridge
Btw not a bad player, it seems that 40 million now is a good squad player now !
Totally ludicrous to be honest the way footballs gone
Huge clear out or their players want to playing in the Premier League.
Bit of both you suspect.