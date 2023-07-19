Inter Milan's new signing Juan Cuadrado has played for four other Italian clubs

Inter Milan have signed Colombia winger Juan Cuadrado on a one-year deal following his exit from Serie A rivals Juventus.

The 35-year-old arrives at the San Siro on a free transfer after winning 11 trophies in eight years at Juve.

Cuadrado, who has also played for Udinese, Lecce and Fiorentina, move the move to Juve permanent in 2017 after initially joining on loan from Chelsea.

"It's an honour to be here at one of the biggest teams in Europe," he said.

"I had many offers, but Italy is a second home for me. My family is very attached to this country, and there was the opportunity to stay here and play for a big team with a fantastic history.

"I chose Inter because we all know what they represent on a global level. The important thing is for my family and I to feel good. We had the opportunity to remain in a place that, for us, is home. It'll definitely be the best choice."