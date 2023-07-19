Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored the last of his three goals for Chelsea in a 2-0 win at AC Milan in the Champions League in October

Chelsea forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to leave the club after agreeing a deal with Marseille.

The 34-year-old scored just three goals in 22 appearances for Chelsea after joining from Barcelona in a £10.3m deal last September.

The Gabon international has not been included in Chelsea's pre-season tour of the United States.

A number of players have already left Chelsea in the summer transfer window, including Kai Havertz and Mason Mount.

Germany forward Havertz has joined Arsenal while England international Mount left for Manchester United.

Aubameyang has had a disappointing time at Chelsea and will leave with 12 months remaining on his contract.

The 34-year-old was brought to the club by Thomas Tuchel, who he worked with at Borussia Dortmund, but Tuchel was sacked shortly after his arrival.

Tuchel's replacement Graham Potter did not include Aubameyang in his Champions League squad and often picked Havertz in the forward role.

Aubameyang did feature under Frank Lampard following Potter's sacking in April but struggled to make an impact.

Chelea, now managed by Mauricio Pochettino, have also left Romelu Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech and Callum Odson-Odoi out of the pre-season trip.