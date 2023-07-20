Last updated on .From the section Scottish

After scoring in a friendly win against Lyon in Edinburgh, Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek says it is possible he could leave Manchester United this summer amid links to Celtic. (Daily Record) external-link

South Korean midfielder Yang Hyun-jun is on his way to Glasgow to complete a transfer to Celtic. (Daily Record) external-link

Manager Michael Beale says Rangers are nearing a deal for midfielder Jose Cifuentes and that it is the right time for Scott Wright to move on. (Sky Sports) external-link

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has played down links with Gremio winger Ferreira in Brazil and Egyptian prospect Mohamed Reda by saying "I don't even know them to be honest". (Daily Record) external-link

Captain Callum McGregor met Rodgers for a three-hour lunch in Majorca as the prospect of his former manager returning to Celtic became a reality. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Aberdeen target Tonio Teklic is on the verge of sealing a move to Turkish club Trabzonspor. (Press & Journal) external-link

Former Leicester City winger Tete - who is now with Shakhtar Donetsk - "could be one" of Celtic's targets this summer as they seek to replace Jota, says transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. (GiveMeFootball) external-link

Defender Will Fish played for Manchester United against Lyon but is now a step closer to rejoining Hibernian on loan after being left out of the squad for the tour of the USA. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Derek McInnes says midfielder Kyle Magennis is ready to prove a point after joining Kilmarnock following his Hibernian exit. (Herald) external-link

Bayern Munich plan to sell United States playmaker Malik Tillman, who was on loan at Rangers last season, this summer. (iMiaSanMia) external-link

Gerry Britton will step down from his position as Partick Thistle chief executive and away from his role at the club's academy at the end of this month. (Herald) external-link

Billy Mckay wants to become an Inverness Caley Thistle record-breaker after equalling Dennis Wyness' 16-year-old club scoring tally of 101 goals. (Press & Journal) external-link