Harry Maguire played in 31 of Manchester United's 62 games last season

Leaving Manchester United is "the best thing" for Harry Maguire after being stripped of the club captaincy, says former United striker Wayne Rooney.

Maguire, 30, will be replaced as United skipper after making just eight Premier League starts last season.

The £80m signing is under contract to 2025, but has been linked with a summer move and West Ham are interested in the England defender.

"The best thing now is probably for him to move," Rooney told the Athletic. external-link

"To have the armband taken off you, how does he move forward with the club?

"That shows the manager really doesn't believe in him. It leaves Harry in a position where he has to think on what he does moving forward. The manager has shown he is not part of the plans.

"I'm sure Harry will want to go and play - for himself, for his England career - to put himself in the best position to be as successful as he can."

United manager Erik ten Hag is yet to confirm his new captain but Rooney, United's all-time leading goalscorer, sees it as a chance to "bring more out of" someone.

The current DC United coach added it was "the right time" for Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea to leave the club this summer.

The 32-year-old made a low-key exit from Old Trafford when his contract expired after 12 years with United.