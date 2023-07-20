Paul Mullin (right) scored 47 goals from 53 games in all competitions for Wrexham in 2022/23

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said "there were a lot of positives" despite opening their pre-season USA tour with a 5-0 defeat to Chelsea.

The game in North Carolina was seen by 50,000 fans and a global TV audience.

Ian Maatsen scored twice in the first half for the Premier League side, before late goals from Conor Gallagher, Christopher Nkunku and Ben Chilwell

"The last couple of goals have probably put an untrue reflection on the balance of the game," said Parkinson.

"I thought we worked very hard and we had to because Chelsea have so many technical players and against a very good team I thought we had chances.

"We just weren't clinical enough in that final third, which we are normally good at, but that will come.

"I don't think our goalkeepers have had a save to make but every time Chelsea had a shot it ended up in the back of the net and that's the difference in levels, that final third quality.

"In terms of the shape of the team without the ball I thought there was a real honesty about the performance and we looked as though we could create something going the other way, just that final touch, that final moment didn't fall for us tonight.

"When you get beat 5-0 against anyone there's always a tinge of disappointment, but in general we're pleased with how we've worked tonight it's a great progression for us going into the next game in Los Angeles."

Wrexham, who will play In League Two this season after winning the National League title, started with ten of the 11 players who began the final game of last season - Anthony Forde the one exception replacing Ryan Barnett.

The north Wales club owned by Hollywood actors Ryan Reynold and Rob McElhenney are playing four games in the United States and will also face Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy, Manchester United and Philadelphia Union II.

The Dragons have gained a huge following in north America as a result of the Disney+ documentary, 'Welcome to Wrexham'.

"It's been incredible, we've had a great few days here, been really well looked after and received by everybody and to play in front of 50,000 tonight at a fantastic stadium like this it was a great occasion for us," said Parkinson.

"it's been enjoyable and all around the area we've interacted with the fans and that's a real pleasure.

"When we've been in the town over the last few days the amount of people with their Wrexham shirts on or Wrexham caps has blown us all away really.

"It's great to see and we hope that all our supporters over here can continue following us in this journey next season."

For Chelsea it was a first game under new manager Mauricio Pochettino, who was appointed after the London club's disappointing 12th place finish in the Premier League last season.

The former Spurs boss was pleased with his first game in charge.

"Like always a pre-season game, happy because of the attitude," said Pochettino.

"Of course it is time to improve. I think it is part of the process in this period to learn in the way we want to play and of course build the physical condition also. I am happy with the performance."

Parkinson, who has been in charge of Wrexham since 2021, enjoyed the opportunity to challenge himself against one of European football's top managers.

"He [Pochettino] is a top, top class manager. He's managed at the highest level.

"I'm sure he's going to get Chelsea back to where they should be which is right at the top end of the English Premier League.

"You could see what quality they had, not just the senior ones, a few of the youngsters they played. It was an opportunity for them to show him that they want to be part of Chelsea's season.

"It's always interesting to come up against quality players of that level. We were just saying to our lads in the dressing room, if you do make a mistake you get punished and that's what they did to us tonight. Any slight mistake they punished us with some really clinical play."