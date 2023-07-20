Chelsea's starting line-up against Wrexham had an average age of just over 19

New Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino promised to give youth a chance as his side recorded a 5-0 win against Wrexham in North Carolina.

More than 50,000 fans packed out Kenan Stadium in sweltering conditions and were rewarded with a standout performance by 21-year-old Ian Maatsen who scored the opening two goals playing in an attacking left-wing role.

Maatsen stepped up having been named in the Championship team of the year last season following a successful loan spell with title winners Burnley.

Young England midfielder Conor Gallagher also scored to give Pochettino further food for thought, while new signing Christopher Nkunku added a fourth before Ben Chilwell rounded off the scoring.

"I am happy with all. [In front of] 50,000 people or more, always this is difficult for them first game pre-season, the conditions, you can feel it was hot," said Pochettino.

"We will see what happens in the next few weeks and when we come back to England we will decide the future of these young players who maybe have future here or sometime can maybe be part of the squad. For sure great potential."

Pochettino challenged his young stars to prove they are worthy of a place in his squad for the Premier League season.

Chelsea took the lead in the second minute when £32m striker Nicolas Jackson ran with the ball into the area and played it to Maatsen who had an easy finish past Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster.

Maatsen then grabbed his second goal of the match as he exchanged passes with Carney Chukwuemeka before placing the ball into the corner just before half-time.

Gallagher, a second-half substitute, added Chelsea's third from the edge of the box after good work from Raheem Sterling.

Nkunku rounded the goalkeeper and fired into an empty net to make it four, before Chilwell chipped over Wrexham substitute goalkeeper Rob Lainton with the last kick of the game.

Fans flock to see Wrexham in the flesh

Wrexham's popularity has rocketed following the 2021 takeover by Hollywood A-listers Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, and fans flocked to Kenan Stadium to see the team in the flesh.

Last season's National League champions had a tough start, though, as their Premier League opponents dominated possession. Chelsea could have had more than their opener to show for their early superiority; neat interplay between Jackson, Chukwuemeka and Maatsen created an opening, but the final ball was too far in front of the Dutchman.

Wrexham adopted a more direct style of play with lots of crosses and long throws going into the Chelsea box, and midfielder Elliot Lee shot wide with an acrobatic volley before Eoghan O'Connell headed wide from another set-piece.

The second half of the match was quite disjointed, as both sides made a number of changes.

Sterling, introduced at half-time, headed over from new signing Angelo Gabriel's cross before the late flurry of goals put Chelsea out of sight.

Did Maatsen take his chance?

Chelsea still have a lot of work to reshape the squad before the new season starts, but one position where they have plenty of options is left-back.

Marc Cucurella started the game there but the Blues have England international Chilwell, academy graduate Lewis Hall and Maatsen who can all play in that position.

Maatsen started the game in the left-wing position and his two goals, in a player-of-the-match performance, may have given Pochettino something to think about during the pre-season tour of the US.

The Netherlands Under-21 player showed his attacking strengths at Burnley last season.

It would be hard for the Netherlands Under-21s player to break into the Chelsea first team in the left-wing position, with Nkunku, Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk all ahead of him.

However, his attacking output may have intrigued Pochettino who said that "competition is good for the team" and Maatsen may yet get his chance to show his qualities in his more regular position of left-back.

Pochettino to decide future of young players

Pochettino will have to trim some young players from his senior squad in the weeks ahead, but does not believe the size of the party on Chelsea's US tour is an issue.

"I don't believe it's a big squad," he said. "We have a lot of players in the squad, many young players. It is not difficult, it is good to have all these players and the names we have.

"For me it is a good thing we can have players during this pre-season, seeing them and evaluating them and seeing if they have potential for the future.

"It is good to have the opportunity to see all these young guys who can show their quality.

"It is important for them and for us to have a real assessment. For sure all have quality, they need time and space to show they can compete for a place in the squad."