Andre Onana: Manchester United complete £47.2m deal for Inter Milan goalkeeper

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments255

Andre Onana
Andre Onana played under United manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax, winning three league titles

Manchester United have completed the £47.2m (55m euro) signing of goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan.

The Cameroon international, 27, has signed a five-year contract, with the option of a 12-month extension.

The deal is worth an initial £43.8m plus a possible £3.4m in add-ons, and the former Ajax keeper is set to join up with the United squad on their pre-season tour of the United States.

"To join Manchester United is an incredible honour," he said.

"I have worked hard all my life to get to this moment, overcoming many obstacles along the way."

Onana will replace David de Gea as United's first-choice keeper, with the Spaniard having left in July when his contract expired after 12 years at the club.

"Walking out at Old Trafford to defend our goal and contribute to the team will be another amazing experience," Onana added. "This is the start of a new journey for me, with new team-mates and new ambitions to fight for.

"Manchester United has a long history of incredible goalkeepers, and I will now give everything to create my own legacy in the coming years."

'I know Ten Hag will deliver success'

Onana played under United manager Erik ten Hag during a seven-and-a-half-year spell with Ajax, winning three league titles, and served a nine-month ban in 2021 for a doping violation.

After joining Inter on a free transfer in July 2022, Onana helped the Italians reach last season's Champions League final, where they lost 1-0 to Premier League champions Manchester City.

"I am excited by the opportunity to work again with Erik ten Hag, and I can't wait to play my part in the success I know he is determined to deliver at this great football club," Onana said.

He kept eight clean sheets in 24 Serie A games as Inter finished third, plus 13 in the Champions League last season - the most of any goalkeeper - giving him a total of 104 clean sheets in 255 club appearances.

Shortly before his move was announced,external-link Onana posted a farewell tweet to Inter on social mediaexternal-link saying: "I don't know if I was the best, but I always gave my best."

United's football director John Murtough added: "Andre was our top choice to become the new goalkeeper for Manchester United, with exactly the right profile of technical attributes and personality.

"Having achieved success throughout his career, we know that Andre will further add to the winning mentality we are building within our squad.

"He is already one of the world's best goalkeepers, and at the age of 27, and we firmly believe that he can develop even further over the coming years."

Onana retired from international football in December after falling out with Cameroon coach Rigobert Song at the World Cup.

'Easy to see why Ten Hag wanted Onana reunion' - analysis

Simon Stone, BBC football reporter

Just through his excellent performance in the Champions League final defeat to Manchester City, it was easy to see why Ten Hag wanted to bring his old Ajax goalkeeper to Manchester United.

Onana's distribution was not what you would call risk free - but it came out of the modern school of goalkeeping, where the last line of defence is now the first avenue of attack.

Goalkeepers are now expected to be comfortable with the ball at their feet, be able to play short and long passes accurately, and provide angles from which sides who dominate possession can advance down the pitch.

Evidently, this was not De Gea's forte.

What De Gea could do was save shots. It earned him four Manchester United Player of the Year awards and prevented what was a torrid period in the club's history from being even worse.

Onana will have to save shots. He will also, as De Gea had to, get to grips with the physicality of the Premier League and a relative leniency when it comes to aerial challenges in his own box.

Ten Hag will back Onana to respond to the challenge positively. If he does, the Cameroon international will be an inspired signing.

Comments

Join the conversation

256 comments

  • Comment posted by 0304gunner, today at 19:10

    Arsenal fan here (if you can't tell from the name).. fee is high but people laughed when we paid £35m for ramsdale, keeper is fundamental for build up play and I/we didn't see it then, de gea was great but this guy is fantastic with his feet and it'll make such a difference to controlling games, especially with slabhead gone

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 19:19

      Pandemania replied:
      Onana is certainly an upgrade in terms of playing out with his feet but De Gea was an unbelievable shot stopper. Overall it will make United a better tram I suspect.

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 19:13

    Great signing but the disrespect to De Gea was just wrong

    • Reply posted by _____, today at 19:27

      _____ replied:
      what's expected from and embarrassment of a club.
      long lonely walk for degea

  • Comment posted by James , today at 19:08

    Calling it "Breaking News" is pushing it a bit.

    • Reply posted by WhoamI, today at 19:09

      WhoamI replied:
      Hatching news would work. The egg was laid weeks ago...

  • Comment posted by RichardBranston, today at 19:27

    United have made some dire signings in the last few years, but I think this one's a keeper.

    • Reply posted by Lorimer, today at 19:39

      Lorimer replied:
      🥁 b'dum, tsch.

  • Comment posted by IGB, today at 19:09

    Nice profit for Inter for a player signed on a free transfer a year ago.

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 19:37

      Name replied:
      Why do the BBC give us 5 articles for the same bit of news?

  • Comment posted by Eddguy , today at 19:11

    Cue the waste of money/average/finished comments from the 12 year old basement dwellers on the Internet. Far as I can see he's a decent keeper who fits the style they're trying to implement. We'll wait and see if it works or not but he's been good at his other clubs

  • Comment posted by Funtimes, today at 19:14

    do not roll it out to Maquire

    • Reply posted by Kris Kringle, today at 19:22

      Kris Kringle replied:
      If he does, he'll be in trouble as Slab will be playing for another club next season. I say "playing" but you get the idea.

  • Comment posted by PJM, today at 19:05

    Welcome to Man Utd, Mr. Andre Onana!

    • Reply posted by 7456, today at 19:10

      7456 replied:
      Lol

  • Comment posted by Ook the Librarian, today at 19:10

    This story has been posted more times than City's FFP violations

    #115

    • Reply posted by OnTheBuses, today at 19:12

      OnTheBuses replied:
      Alleged as opposed to bang to rights and fined €300,000 like your lot.

  • Comment posted by Neil Hill, today at 19:10

    I'd like to wish him all the best and welcome him to Old Trafford.

    Hopefully another great goalkeeper in the Stepney, Schmeicel, Van Der Sar tradition.

  • Comment posted by D88, today at 19:11

    Que all the rival fans telling us every excuse in the book to why this isn’t a good signing il wait…….

    • Reply posted by Pippip, today at 19:13

      Pippip replied:
      I suspect he's a very good player, unfortunately.

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 19:16

    Cue all the fantasy football teams being named, "Onana, what's my name?"

  • Comment posted by WhoamI, today at 19:08

    Would be nice to let De Gea come to a game for the fans to sat farewell. Badly managed exit. Put it right!

    • Reply posted by chris13, today at 19:35

      chris13 replied:
      Why? De Gea was on £375,000 a week. I'm sure he's ok. De Gea has been a free agent for 2 weeks, yet not 1 club has gone in for him. Same reason ETH got rid. This is football I'm afraid.

  • Comment posted by Ashton, today at 19:29

    Welcome

  • Comment posted by Sefton, today at 19:15

    Cue 1000 + comments from rival football fans protesting that he is too expensive or no good.

    Living. Rent. Free.

    • Reply posted by David Higgins, today at 19:22

      David Higgins replied:
      Free Transfer 12 Months ago ! Drugs ban 3 years ago, ! 5he classic ManU bu.y

  • Comment posted by cricket 661, today at 19:16

    What's my name?

    • Reply posted by w1se1, today at 19:18

      w1se1 replied:
      I know..song is now ringing in my head!

  • Comment posted by ipsa scientia potestas est, today at 19:24

    Didn't we have a HYS on this just yesterday?

    • Reply posted by _____, today at 19:36

      _____ replied:
      and the hundreds of days before

  • Comment posted by Kris Kringle, today at 19:18

    The BBC Sport Milking Parlour working overtime again

  • Comment posted by bean43, today at 19:45

    As David Brent said when seeing Neil’s jacket “expensive!”

  • Comment posted by Sheikh Jassim, today at 19:30

    People banging on about the drugs ban, he took a diuretic. Hardly the hard stuff is it? It's a common drug.

    • Reply posted by Oddbod, today at 19:37

      Oddbod replied:
      More steggers than Arnie.
      Juiced to the max.
      No wonder he's always coming manically out of his area.

