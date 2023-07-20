Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Milos Kerkez scored five goals and had seven assists for AZ Alkmaar last season

Bournemouth have signed Hungary left-back Milos Kerkez from AZ Alkmaar for an undisclosed fee.

The 19-year-old defender has agreed a "long-term contract" external-link , the club said.

Kerkez's arrival follows the signings of Dutch forward Justin Kluivert, 24, from Roma, and Lyon midfielder Romain Faivre, also 24.

"An athletic and attacking full-back, Milos will be an excellent addition to our exciting squad," said Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake.

"Milos [is] a talented young player with a great deal of potential.

"He was being tracked by a number of clubs in Europe but was very keen to join us after hearing about our plans and ambitions for the future."

Kerkez joined AZ in January 2022 after starting his career in AC Milan's youth set-up.

He made 52 appearances in his first full season at the Eredivisie club, helping them to fourth place in the Dutch top flight and managing five goals and seven assists.

The teenager played his part as AZ reached the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League, where they lost 3-1 on aggregate to West Ham.

Kerkez won the first of his eight senior caps for Hungary in September, playing all 90 minutes of a 1-0 win against Germany in the Nations League in Leipzig.

Bournemouth's next game of their pre-season under new manager Andoni Iraola is at Southampton on Tuesday, with their opening Premier League fixture at home to West Ham on 12 August.