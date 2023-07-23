Last updated on .From the section Everton

Arnaut Danjuma has 23 made Premier League appearances with Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur

Everton have completed the signing of winger Arnaut Danjuma on a season-long loan from Villarreal.

The Netherlands forward agreed terms with the Toffees in January, but joined Tottenham after they made a late move.

The 26-year-old made nine appearances for Spurs before returning to Spain at the end of the season.

Danjuma said he did not move to Merseyside in January because of uncertainty over the managerial situation.

Frank Lampard was sacked as Everton boss on 23 January and Sean Dyche appointed seven days later, one day before the transfer window closed.

Danjuma is Dyche's second signing as Everton manager, after full-back Ashley Young, as the Blues look to avoid another relegation battle.

"I think it makes it even more beautiful for me to join now," Danjuma said.

"I had interest from other clubs but there was a pull towards Everton because of the fans, the manager and the history of the club.

"It is second time lucky for me."

Danjuma has six caps for the Netherlands and was a key member of the Villarreal side beaten by Liverpool in the 2021-22 Champions League semi-finals.

This will be his third spell in the English top flight after signing for Bournemouth in 2019 and leaving for La Liga in 2021.

The Toffees begin their Premier League campaign at home to Fulham on Saturday, 12 August.