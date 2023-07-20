Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Liverpool have completed the signing of Grace Fisk from Women's Super League rivals West Ham.

The centre-half spent three and a half seasons with the Hammers and will reunite with Reds boss Matt Beard.

Fisk, 25, came through the system at Millwall before moving to the United States to compete in college football.

"Liverpool as a club is the type of club you get a feeling from and that's what I got. So everything sort of fitted to come here," Fisk said.

Fisk has represented England up to under-21 level and has received call-ups to the senior squad, but has yet to be capped.

After West Ham won just six of 22 WSL games last term, numerous departures have taken place, with Paul Konchesky leaving his role as manager.

Fisk, who made 20 starts for the Hammers in the 2022-23 WSL campaign, turned down a new contract offer in east London to embark on a new challenge.

Reds boss Beard worked with Fisk during his two-year spell as Hammers manager from 2018 to 2020.

Fisk spoke about Beard's influence in her making the move to Merseyside, saying: "The way he talks and the way he's so passionate about Liverpool, the players and the whole project made my decision for me."

The defender is Beard's fifth signing of the summer after the arrivals of Natasha Flint, Jenna Clark, Mia Enderby and Teagan Micah.