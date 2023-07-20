Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Jordan Roberts helped Stevenage win promotion from League Two last season

Stevenage striker Jordan Roberts has agreed a new contract with the club.

Roberts, 29, played a key role in the team's promotion to League One last season, scoring 12 goals for Steve Evans' side in all competitions.

He was signed last year after a spell at Motherwell and his other previous clubs include Hearts, Ipswich, Gillingham, Crawley and Aldershot.