Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Fabinho has won 29 caps for Brazil

Brazil midfielder Fabinho has completed a move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad from Liverpool on a three-year deal.

The 29-year-old did not travel with the Reds to a recent training camp in Germany after the Saudi side made a £40m bid for him.

Fabinho was also left out of the club's current trip to Singapore as the move was finalised.

He joined Liverpool in July 2018 from Monaco for a fee in the region of £39m.

Overall, Fabinho made 219 appearances for the Reds, scoring 11 goals.

During his time with Liverpool, he helped the club win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup and the Fifa Club World Cup.

Fellow midfielder Jordan Henderson has also left the Merseyside club to move to Saudi Arabia, with the England international joining Al-Ettifaq.

Liverpool have now lost five midfielders on a permanent basis this summer, with James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita also departing after their contracts expired.

More to follow.