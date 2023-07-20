Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Leon Balogun signed a one-year deal with Rangers last week

Leon Balogun says his experience can bring a "calming influence" to Rangers in his second spell at Ibrox.

The 35-year-old Nigeria defender returned last week after a season with Queen's Park Rangers.

He was a Premiership winner in 2021 and lifted the 2022 Scottish Cup before current Rangers boss Michael Beale signed him for the London club.

"I'm happy and grateful to get the privilege to wear the colours again," said Balogun.

"I didn't expect it, but there was not too much to think about really. Everybody knows how much I love this club."

Balogun went on to stress that the influence of Beale was "colossal", saying the manager "educates players beyond football".

"Man-management is more important than ever," he added. "We've all just seen the Deli Ali interview. I think we can avoid these situations if we work on relationships. You can never make everybody happy but you can try to make them feel respected and appreciated and I think he's really good at that.

"I think one main thing the manager likes about me is obviously I have some experience. What he always said to me is he really enjoys my calming influence on the team and the people around me.

"I see my role to pass on my experience and lead and take some of the weight off their shoulders and take it on mine because I've been in situations before that they might face for the first time.

"It definitely helps that I have been here before and experienced quite the rollercoaster with the club in those two years."