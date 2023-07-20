Close menu
Women's World Cup - Group A
PhilippinesPhilippines0SwitzerlandSwitzerland1

Philippines v Switzerland - follow text updates

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Philippines

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1McDaniel
  • 5Long
  • 3Cowart
  • 13Beard
  • 17Barker
  • 20Quezada
  • 4Sawicki
  • 8Eggesvik
  • 16HarrisonBooked at 38mins
  • 21Guillou
  • 7Bolden

Substitutes

  • 2Cesar
  • 6Annis
  • 9Flanigan
  • 10McDaniel
  • 11Castañeda
  • 12Bugay
  • 14Abrahamsen
  • 15Frilles
  • 18Jota
  • 19Randle
  • 22Fontanilla
  • 23Bonta

Switzerland

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 1Thalmann
  • 19Aigbogun
  • 15Bühler
  • 2Stierli
  • 5Maritz
  • 11Sow
  • 13Wälti
  • 6Reuteler
  • 17Piubel
  • 10BachmannBooked at 8mins
  • 9Crnogorcevic

Substitutes

  • 3Marti
  • 4Felber
  • 7Arfaoui
  • 8Riesen
  • 12Peng
  • 14Rey
  • 16Mauron
  • 18Calligaris
  • 20Humm
  • 21Friedli
  • 22Terchoun
  • 23Lehmann
Referee:
Vincentia Amedome

Match Stats

Home TeamPhilippinesAway TeamSwitzerland
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home2
Away8
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Philippines Women 0, Switzerland Women 1.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic (Switzerland Women).

  3. Post update

    Hali Long (Philippines Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Goal! Philippines Women 0, Switzerland Women 1. Ramona Bachmann (Switzerland Women) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  5. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  6. Post update

    VAR Decision: Penalty Switzerland Women.

  7. Post update

    Penalty Switzerland Women. Coumba Sow draws a foul in the penalty area.

  8. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Jessika Cowart (Philippines Women) after a foul in the penalty area.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic (Switzerland Women) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ramona Bachmann with a cross following a set piece situation.

  10. Booking

    Sofia Harrison (Philippines Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Seraina Piubel (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Sofia Harrison (Philippines Women).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic (Switzerland Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Seraina Piubel.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Seraina Piubel (Switzerland Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ramona Bachmann (Switzerland Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Noëlle Maritz.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Seraina Piubel (Switzerland Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ramona Bachmann with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Géraldine Reuteler (Switzerland Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Sara Eggesvik (Philippines Women).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hali Long (Philippines Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Noëlle Maritz (Switzerland Women).

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 21st July 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1New Zealand11001013
2Switzerland11001013
3Norway100101-10
4Philippines100101-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Australia11001013
2Canada10100001
3Nigeria10100001
4Ireland100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain00000000
2Costa Rica00000000
3Zambia00000000
4Japan00000000

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England00000000
2Denmark00000000
3China00000000
4Haiti00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1USA00000000
2Vietnam00000000
3Netherlands00000000
4Portugal00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France00000000
2Jamaica00000000
3Brazil00000000
4Panama00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden00000000
2South Africa00000000
3Italy00000000
4Argentina00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany00000000
2Morocco00000000
3Colombia00000000
4South Korea00000000
View full Women's World Cup tables

