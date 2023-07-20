Close menu

Lewis Mayo: Kilmarnock sign defender from Rangers after season on loan

Lewis Mayo has returned to Rugby Park on a permanent basis
Kilmarnock have signed defender Lewis Mayo on a three-year contract after paying Rangers an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old centre-half was on loan at Rugby Park last season, playing 42 games.

A Scotland Under-21 international, Mayo also filled in at right-back for Derek McInnes' side.

Prior to his initial move to Kilmarnock in 2022, he had two loan spells at Partick Thistle and one with Dunfermline Athletic.

