Lewis Mayo has returned to Rugby Park on a permanent basis

Kilmarnock have signed defender Lewis Mayo on a three-year contract after paying Rangers an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old centre-half was on loan at Rugby Park last season, playing 42 games.

A Scotland Under-21 international, Mayo also filled in at right-back for Derek McInnes' side.

Prior to his initial move to Kilmarnock in 2022, he had two loan spells at Partick Thistle and one with Dunfermline Athletic.