James Trafford: Burnley sign Manchester City goalkeeper in four-year deal worth £19m

James Trafford
James Trafford helped Bolton reach the League One play-offs and win the Papa Johns Trophy on loan last season

Newly promoted Burnley have signed goalkeeper James Trafford from Manchester City in a four-year deal worth up to £19m with add-ons.

City have a 20% sell-on clause and a buy-back option within the deal, which is £15m up front and £4m add-ons.

Trafford, 20, is yet to appear in the Premier League and has spent the previous two seasons on loan in League One with Accrington and Bolton.

Burnley face champions City in their top-flight opener on 11 August.

The £19m deal will make Trafford Burnley's record signing, eclipsing the £15m paid for Chris Wood and Ben Gibson in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

He becomes Burnley's second major signing in as many days after the club confirmed the arrival of Switzerland forward Zeki Amdouni from Basel for an undisclosed fee on Wednesday.

Trafford kept a record six clean sheets as England won the European Under-21 Championship without conceding a goal earlier this month.

When Spain won a penalty deep into injury time in the final, Trafford brilliantly saved Abel Ruiz's before keeping out a rebound.

He is the second goalkeeper to arrive at Turf Moor this summer.

Manager Vincent Kompany signed goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux from Leyton Orient while another former City player, Kosovo international Arijanet Muric, was the club's number one last term, featuring 41 times as they won the Championship convincingly.

Burnley also signed Republic of Ireland defender Dara O'Shea this summer, while Jordan Beyer's loan move from Borussia Monchengladbach was made permanent in May.

  • Comment posted by Patgai, today at 18:29

    ManUtd could have gone for this guy and sell the other backups they have. This is a very good goalkeeper with a bright future

  • Comment posted by Lee, today at 18:28

    How much is the buy back, that's what I'm interested in.

  • Comment posted by Mate, today at 18:28

    Pep helping friends again

  • Comment posted by TheBoringBadger, today at 18:28

    Big gamble by Burnley this. Unproven at this level look at Bazuna last year. Sell on clauses should be banned. All the risks with the buying club.

  • Comment posted by Woo87, today at 18:27

    Absolutely INSANE fee and I don't believe it for a second these things need looking into. £20mil for someone who was recently playing for ACCRINGTON STANLEY WHO ARE THEY and now he's gone for TWENTY MILLION? I don't believe it. There's some dodgy, shady going-ons in these dealings 100% they haven't actually paid 19mil, absolutely no way whatsoever. Fraud all day.

    • Reply posted by bg54, today at 18:34

      bg54 replied:
      And of course you have all the evidence at hand to pass to the relevant authorities...
      It's £15m anyway, and it will no doubt be staggered over 2 or 3 years.

  • Comment posted by Robert Goodwin, today at 18:27

    Too young for the hurly burly of the Premier League. That's them relegated.

    • Reply posted by Peter, today at 18:35

      Peter replied:
      You don’t win anything with kids

  • Comment posted by Jms2012, today at 18:26

    Big Mistake from Man City and I'm a Blue

  • Comment posted by livingmercerway, today at 18:26

    City's Academy kids are thriving: superb coaching has made them top of their class at U18 and PL2 (EDS) for the last 3 seasons. They also bring in astonishing revenue whilst the sell on and buy back clauses are great sweeteners. Palmer, Lewis, Doyle, Harwood-Bellis and McAtee are in the frame and many others knocking on the door. Good luck to James - Kompany will surely bring out the best in him.

  • Comment posted by Packo, today at 18:22

    Interesting how the BBC sometimes leads with the total cost of a player including add-ons, but other times doesn't. Its almost like it has an agenda!

    • Reply posted by Peter, today at 18:35

      Peter replied:
      It’s almost as if you’ve got an agenda

  • Comment posted by coywm, today at 18:21

    Big step up in domestic leagues...but England U21 experience will stand traff in good stead...Hope it all works out for him..he's a great talent with wonderful temperament. Will watch his career with interest. BWFC

  • Comment posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 18:20

    Had a fantastic U21 Euro tournament, that double save at the end won the cup. Love to see him claim the number one for Burnley and progress, the more young English players playing in the PL the better.

  • Comment posted by stuey, today at 18:19

    Getting a little bit sick of these buy back claims and 20% add ons should the lad move on. Big club picking up young lads to make cash & not play football

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 18:22

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      Have to agree there, all about the £. How many young players would have made a name for themselves at their local club until academies come knocking. Not to say the standard of coaching isn't excellent but it's taken a little from the clubs down the pyramid.

  • Comment posted by Boggy Marsh, today at 18:19

    He looked a really good character and keeper in the recent tournament so is fantastic both at present and for the future.
    Good luck to the lad.

  • Comment posted by Grommy, today at 18:19

    Up to 19m for a an uproven top level GK that's been only been on loan at Accrington and Bolton. Crazy.

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 18:23

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      You’re not wrong, but he’s future England material.

  • Comment posted by The Swintonian, today at 18:19

    Good signing but he'll be back 👍

  • Comment posted by Letsby Avenue, today at 18:18

    I firmly believe he could become Burnley's best keeper since Brian Jensen. Possibly even Marlon Beresford.

    • Reply posted by Away days FC, today at 18:21

      Away days FC replied:
      Nick pope Tom heaton?

  • Comment posted by Beat Takeshi, today at 18:17

    Man City, buying the league once more.

    • Reply posted by Andy1991, today at 18:24

      Andy1991 replied:
      Leicester will be the same as well, man city own loads of players Chelsea use to but buy back are away around from loaning.

  • Comment posted by Away days FC, today at 18:17

    England's number one next summer for the Euro's after a year playing for the super Burnley FC

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 18:16

    Although I trust Kompany after last season, the fee for this player is mind boggling.

    • Reply posted by albert obalsam, today at 18:30

      albert obalsam replied:
      Premier league fees are through the roof , 19 million is a virtual free transfer but if he helps keep them up it’s money spent well

  • Comment posted by darktowers, today at 18:14

    Amazing keeper. Will be the #1 keeper and will get the first team action he needs at Burnley. He is a future England #1 and if he carries on developing at the rate he is currently demonstrating, he will be worth 2-3 times this transfer fee in 3 years time. Good luck to him, terrific English talent!

    • Reply posted by Grommy, today at 18:20

      Grommy replied:
      Hes the 5th future England #1 I've read about this month.

