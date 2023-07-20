Hibernian to meet Andorran opposition in Europa Conference League qualifying
Last updated on .From the section Hibernian
Hibernian will meet Inter d'Escaldes from Andorra in the second qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.
Inter drew 1-1 away to Vikingur from the Faroe Islands to complete a 3-2 aggregate victory.
Hibs had been due to be at home for the first leg on 27 July but that is expected to switch.
Santa Coloma also progressed with a win over Welsh side Penybont and the Andorran sides share the same stadium for European home games.
With a higher Uefa ranking, Santa Coloma are afforded the advantage of playing their second leg at home.
Hibs, who beat Santa Coloma 5-1 on aggregate in 2021-22 Europa League qualifying, say "full fixture details to be confirmed in due course".
