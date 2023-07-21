Last updated on .From the section Scottish

After having an opening offer of £3.5m rejected last month, Rangers have raised their bid to £5m for Brazilian striker Danilo, who has told Feyenoord he wants to leave the Dutch club and move to Ibrox. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Legia Warsaw centre-half Maik Nawrocki, 22, is the subject of a substantial offer from Celtic, according to reports in Poland. (Daily Record) external-link

Legia Warsaw manager Kosta Runjaic has warned the club's fans to expect Celtic target Maik Nawrocki to leave the club soon, with reported interest from Germany, Italy and Turkey as well. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Aberdeen are on the brink of completing a loan move for Israeli international defender Or Dadia, 26, from Be'er Sheva. (Daily Record) external-link

Hearts are interested in Peterborough defender Frankie Kent, 27, who was transfer listed at the end of last season. (Mark Donaldson, ESPN) external-link

Calem Nieuwenhof has moved a step closer to becoming a Hearts player after the Scottish FA granted approval for the Australian midfielder's move from Western Sydney Wanderers. (Daily Record) external-link

Former Rangers youngster Robbie Ure, who left Ibrox this summer, has had his hopes of a dream move to AZ Alkmaar scuppered by Dutch work permit rules after a fortnight on trial with the Eredivisie club. (Daily Record) external-link

Ross County manager Malky Mackay feels a "responsibility" to keep Premiership football in the Highlands and says his side's great escape last season was a boost for the area. (Press & Journal) external-link

Stevie Frail thought he had "closed the door" on his coaching career until a surprise call from Stuart Kettlewell led to him joining Motherwell as assistant manager. (Daily Record) external-link