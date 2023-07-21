Scottish transfer rumours: Rangers, Danilo, Celtic, Maik Nawrocki, Aberdeen, Or Dadia, Hearts, Calem Nieuwenhof, Frankie Kent
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
After having an opening offer of £3.5m rejected last month, Rangers have raised their bid to £5m for Brazilian striker Danilo, who has told Feyenoord he wants to leave the Dutch club and move to Ibrox. (Scottish Sun)
Legia Warsaw centre-half Maik Nawrocki, 22, is the subject of a substantial offer from Celtic, according to reports in Poland. (Daily Record)
Legia Warsaw manager Kosta Runjaic has warned the club's fans to expect Celtic target Maik Nawrocki to leave the club soon, with reported interest from Germany, Italy and Turkey as well. (Scottish Sun)
Aberdeen are on the brink of completing a loan move for Israeli international defender Or Dadia, 26, from Be'er Sheva. (Daily Record)
Hearts are interested in Peterborough defender Frankie Kent, 27, who was transfer listed at the end of last season. (Mark Donaldson, ESPN)
Calem Nieuwenhof has moved a step closer to becoming a Hearts player after the Scottish FA granted approval for the Australian midfielder's move from Western Sydney Wanderers. (Daily Record)
Former Rangers youngster Robbie Ure, who left Ibrox this summer, has had his hopes of a dream move to AZ Alkmaar scuppered by Dutch work permit rules after a fortnight on trial with the Eredivisie club. (Daily Record)
Ross County manager Malky Mackay feels a "responsibility" to keep Premiership football in the Highlands and says his side's great escape last season was a boost for the area. (Press & Journal)
Stevie Frail thought he had "closed the door" on his coaching career until a surprise call from Stuart Kettlewell led to him joining Motherwell as assistant manager. (Daily Record)