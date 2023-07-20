Last updated on .From the section Newport

Seb Palmer-Houlden played three games on loan at Yeovil in the National League in 2023

Newport County have signed Seb Palmer-Houlden on a season-long loan from Championship club Bristol City.

The 19-year-old forward scored 17 goals for the Robins' u21 side in 2022/23 and last week extended his contract with the Ashton Gate club until June 2025.

Palmer-Houlden also had two short loan spells with Yeovil Town and Chippenham Town last season.

"Seb is a great young lad, and he's got lots of potential," said Newport manager Graham Coughlan.

"He has fantastic mobility, he's a very natural finisher and his commitment and attitude fits our DNA perfectly.

"He is a good size and has a good physique to match it. We were lacking in that position [forward] so I'm glad we can bring Seb in to help fill it."