Moussa Diaby registered nine goals and nine assists in the Bundesliga last season

Aston Villa have signed France winger Moussa Diaby from Bayer Leverkusen.

Villa have not disclosed the fee or length of contract for the 24-year-old but it has been reported that the deal is worth 60m euros (£51.9m). external-link

Villa's previous club record was £33m for Argentina midfielder Emiliano Buendia from Norwich in June 2021.

"I will always look back happily and gratefully on my time in Leverkusen," said Diaby. "Now I want to take the next step, start a new chapter."

Diaby joined Leverkusen from Paris St-Germain in 2019 and went on to register 49 goals and 48 assists from 173 games for the German Bundesliga club.

He has 10 caps for France after making his international debut in 2021 and is Villa's third summer signing after Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans from relegated Leicester City and Spain centre-back Pau Torres from Villarreal.

"Here [at Leverkusen], as a very young player, I received so much trust and playing time that I was ultimately able to become who I am today," Diaby added.

"It might not have been possible so quickly without Bayer 04 and all the team-mates and employees who have always supported me."

