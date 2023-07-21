Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Omari Hutchinson returned to Chelsea last summer following spells in the youth set-ups at Charlton and Arsenal

Ipswich Town have signed Chelsea forward Omari Hutchinson in a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old, who has two caps for Jamaica, made his Premier League debut as a substitute in a 1-0 home defeat by Manchester City in January.

And he again came off the bench three days later when the two sides met in the FA Cup, City winning 4-0.

"We think he is a good fit for us and we can be a good match for each other," said Town boss Kieran McKenna. external-link

"He is a wide player who can give us different options and is direct, can attack and test the opposition in one-v-ones and has good pace.

"This is his first senior loan so we have to remember he is very young, but he is a player we are excited to have join the group."

Hutchinson is Ipswich's fourth summer signing following Jack Taylor, Cieran Slicker and George Hirst.

Meanwhile, Ipswich have cancelled the contract of striker Joe Pigott by mutual agreement.

The 29-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Portsmouth, had one year remaining on his deal.

Following last season's promotion, Ipswich start the new campaign with an away Championship game against Sunderland on 6 August.

