From the section Stevenage

Krisztian Hegyi has played for Hungary at age group levels from U16 to U21

Stevenage have signed goalkeeper Krisztian Hegyi from Premier League club West Ham on a season-long loan.

The Hungary Under-21 international has been with the Hammers since 2019 but has yet to play for the first team.

The 20-year-old has, however, captained their U21 side and made six appearances for them in the EFL Trophy.

Hegyi will provide extra competition for Taye Ashby-Hammond who has joined Boro on a permanent deal from Fulham following last season's loan spell.

Stevenage start the 2022-23 season with a trip to Northampton, who were also promoted from League Two last term.

