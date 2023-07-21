Last updated on .From the section Irish

Watch: Comical scenes as Glentoran's backspin penalty deceives keeper

Glentoran manager Warren Feeney said his team's exit from the Europa Conference League after a marathon penalty shootout defeat against Maltese side Gzira United was "hard to take".

Devastated Glens youngster Leon Boyd was the only player to miss as the Maltese won the shootout.

Feeney lamented two other penalty misses in normal time in both legs.

"You've got to be brave enough to go and hit it but when you are missing two penalties," said the Glens boss.

Junior missed from the spot in Malta during the 1-1 first-leg draw with Bobby Burns firing his spot-kick wide in the 18th minute in Thursday's game at the Oval.

The penalty shootout also included a bizarre moment as Glentoran's Jay Donnelly appeared to have missed his effort only for the ball to spin over the line as Gzira United keeper David Cassar ran away in celebration thinking that his blocking of the kick had secured the tie.

Despite Glentoran's domination, Gzira United moved 2-1 up in the tie as Lucas Macula netted on 66 minutes.

Warren Feeney felt that one of the disallowed goals was only belatedly chalked off following protests from the Gzira United players

Glentoran had two goals disallowed before they levelled the tie an amazing 13 minutes into injury-time as Burns netted from close range following a goalmouth scramble.

However, Feeney was upset by the match officials' decision to rule out James Singleton's header for offside after Jay Donnelly's strike had been disallowed for the ball being out of play earlier in the move.

The Glens boss claimed that Singleton's effort had initially been signalled as a goal by the referee only for the linesman to belatedly put up his flag for offside following protests from the Maltese side.

"If the linesman hadn't put his flag up, which he hasn't, and there's no VAR here and the referee's not in a position where he can 100% see it because he thought it was a goal?" said Feeney.

"He was pointing back [to the halfway line] until their players ran over to the linesman.

"That's a big one to take because it's got to be clearer. If he can't see that. He's not in a position himself. He can't give it [the offside].

"He's got to rely on the linesman in a situation like that. That's the disappointing one."

Youngster Boyd 'hurting' after decisive shootout miss

Feeney added that youngster Boyd was "hurting" after missing the decisive penalty in the shootout but said the squad's senior pros were supporting him in the dressing-room.

"I can't knock little Leon. He's a good kid. I said I'm going to put kids in. He'll learn from this."

Feeney lamented what he described as a "lapse of concentration" which led to the concession of the Maltese side's goal, in addition to his team's failure to convert a host of chances in both legs.

"We let them in but I said to the boys in there. I can't fault their effort.

"I can't fault them for trying but if you miss chances over two legs of any game never mind a European tie, it's going to come back and hurt you and it hurt us."

Delight for Sadou Diallo after netting for the Candystripes against HB Torshavn

Higgins delighted after Derry end barren Euro run

While there was huge disappointment for the Glens, Derry City set up a second-qualifying round tie against Finnish club KuPS as Sadou Diallo's goal at the Brandywell was enough to secure a 1-0 aggregate win over HB Torshavn of the Faroe Islands.

Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins spoke of his delight after the Brandywell outfit had won a European tie for the first time in nine years, although he was disappointed that his team had to endure a nervous finish after missing a number of chances.

"If you are to progress again in Europe, you have to be more ruthless and clinical but it's a brilliant night for the football club," added Higgins.

The crucial victory represents a return on the big investment put into the club by chairman Philip O'Doherty.

"It was really important to me….and to everyone connected with the club. I wanted to get that off our back. The nine years was doing my head in.

"We're too big of a club and obviously with the chairman, it was really important that we give something back as well."

Diallo's winner came after 23 minutes when he nodded in a Michael Duffy corner.

"Sadou's not known for heading the ball in midfield never mind the opposition box. He's been a great signing for us," continued Higgins

Healy praises 'backs-to-the-wall's Blues

Linfield and Crusaders also joined Derry City in the second qualifying round of the European Conference League after progressing from their opening qualifiers on Thursday night.

The Blues won 3-2 on aggregate against Albanian side Vllaznia despite a 1-0 away defeat as they withstood late pressure to set up a tie with Polish side Pogon Szczecin.

David Healy told the Linfield website that he was "delighted to go through" after a "backs-to-the-wall" display in hot conditions in Albania as they held on despite Bekim Belaj's 54th-minute headed goal for the hosts.

"We certainly weren't at our best with the ball tonight but I've got to praise the players, their efforts, their attitude," said Healy.

"Chris Johns made one or two really good saves in the first half which were key moments at the time.

"The players are done in now. They're knackered. They've put a lot in mentally and physically."

Crusaders, meanwhile, set up their second qualifying round tie with Norwegian side Rosenberg as Paul Heatley's 73rd-minute goal set a superb 1-0 win on the night over Finnish FC Haka and 3-2 aggregate success.