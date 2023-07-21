Last updated on .From the section Everton

Arnaut Danjuma scored twice in 12 games for Tottenham last season

Everton are in talks to sign Dutch winger Arnaut Danjuma on a season-long loan deal from La Liga side Villarreal.

The 26-year-old looked like heading to Goodison Park in January after reportedly agreeing a deal, external-link but instead joined Tottenham for six months.

Danjuma struggled for game time at Spurs, scoring twice in 12 games but never completing a full 90 minutes.

The Toffees have now rekindled their interest and Danjuma would become their second summer signing.

Sean Dyche has so far completed a free transfer move for 38-year-old full-back Ashley Young.

Former Bournemouth winger Danjuma is one of a number of options Everton are considering to bolster their forward line, having narrowly avoided relegation last season.

The finished 17th in the Premier League table, two points above the drop zone, and scored just 34 goals in 38 league games.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the only senior striker at the club and BBC Sport understands there is interest in Leeds winger Wilfred Gnonto and Ajax forward Brian Brobbey.

Gnonto impressed for a Leeds side that went down, netting six goals across 45 games in all competitions.

Brobbey scored 13 league goals in 32 appearances for Ajax as they finished third in the Dutch Eredivisie.