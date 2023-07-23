LA Galaxy II 0-4 Wrexham: Dominant second half display earns first US tour win
Wrexham beat Los Angeles Galaxy II 4-0 in in Carson, California to record the first win of their four match pre-season US tour.
All four goals came in the second half from Andy Cannon, Elliot Lee, Paul Mullin and Anthony Forde.
It followed a 5-0 defeat against a youthful Chelsea side in North Carolina on Thursday.
Wrexham play Manchester United in San Diego on Wednesday before finishing against Philadelphia Union II.
Philadelphia is the home city of co-owner Rob McElhenney who was at Dignity Health Sports Park to see Wrexham beat a Galaxy second string side.
Wrexham made four changes from the starting line-up against Chelsea including new signing Will Boyle.