Jake Livermore announced in April he would be leaving West Bromwich Albion this summer

Watford have signed former England midfielder Jake Livermore.

The 33-year-old, who was a free agent after leaving West Bromwich Albion, had been training with the Hornets and has signed a one-year contract.

Livermore spent six-and-a-half years with Albion, making 206 league appearances including 17 last season.

He started his career at Tottenham Hotspur, who sold him to Hull City in 2014 after he had been on loan with the Tigers.

The last of his seven appearances for England came in a goalless draw against Brazil in November 2017.

