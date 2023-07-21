Close menu

Jackson Smith joins Walsall from Wolves on permanent deal

Jackson Smith
Jackson Smith joined Walsall on loan in January

Walsall have signed goalkeeper Jackson Smith from Wolves on a permanent deal.

Smith, 21, spent the second half of last season on loan with the League Two club as back-up to first-choice keeper Owen Evans.

He has moved for an undisclosed fee and signed a one-year contract, ending a 13-year association with Wolves.

"I'm exceptionally pleased to have Jackson at the club on a permanent basis," Walsall boss Mat Sadler told the club website. external-link

Smith made two appearances during his loan spell.

"I said when I left that I feel like I left a better goalkeeper, so hopefully I can continue that again this year and get better throughout the season," he said.

