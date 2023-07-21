Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Thelo Aasgaard is a Norway Under-21 international

Wigan Athletic midfielder Thelo Aasgaard has signed a new five-year deal.

The 21-year-old has scored seven goals in 79 league appearances for the Latics after making his debut in October 2020.

"I am absolutely delighted to extend my stay here and I cannot wait to play in front of our fans next season," he told the club website. external-link

"I've created so many incredible memories here, and it's now time to create more."