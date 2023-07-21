Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Joe Yarney joined Oldham in January 2023 after a spell playing in India

Tranmere Rovers have signed defender Joe Yarney on a one-year deal after a successful trial.

The 25-year-old ended last season with Oldham and made 22 National League appearances for the Latics.

"He should be coming into his peak playing years and still has scope to develop further," boss Ian Dawes told the club website. external-link

"We're pleased to be able to sign him up for this season and improve competition in the defensive area."

