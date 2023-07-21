Last updated on .From the section Hamilton

Les Gray wants to give his "full attention" to helping Mike Mulraney and Ian Maxwell

Scottish FA vice-president Les Gray has followed president Mike Mulraney by standing down from his long-held club role to concentrate on improving the national game.

Gray's decision to end his 20-year association with Hamilton Academical comes after fellow director Seref Zengin finalised a takeover.

Mulraney had been Alloa Athletic chairman since 2005 until this month.

"It was always my intention to step down," Gray told his club website.

Gray and Mulraney were elected by the governing body last month and the Hamilton veteran said he wants "to give my full attention" to supporting the president and chief executive Ian Maxwell and its board "in driving Scottish football forward".

"After reaching the milestone of 20 years, and with the change of ownership confirmed, now is the right time to step down and allow the new owners to shape the future of the club," Gray said.

Mulraney, who remains an honorary president with Alloa, said earlier this month that "I could no longer offer Alloa the time and focus required of a chairman" as he handed over his post to existing board director Andy Allan.

Now Gray has left Accies' board along with Allan Maitland and Colin McGowan, while former chairman Ronnie MacDonald has stepped down as president of the youth academy at the club who have suffered two relegations within three seasons and will play against Alloa in League 1 this season.

Lanarkshire-based businessman Zengin, who has been on the Hamilton board since 2017, has acquired a 97.5% stake and installed himself as chief executive.

Accies confirmed that all trade creditors, plus tax and pension liabilities, were paid up to date and announced a 50-year lease had been agreed for the use of New Douglas Park.