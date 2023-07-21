Former Republic Ireland winger Aiden McGeady has dropped down to Scotland's second tier with Ayr United following his summer release by Hibernian.

The 37-year-old has signed a two-year contract and will combine playing with the role of technical manager.

Ayr manager Lee Bullen described it as "an innovative appointment".

"The role has been formed to help Aiden gain experience in areas he sees as a potential career when he eventually stops playing," he told Ayr's website.

"In addition to his coaching qualifications, Aiden is currently completing a sporting director undergraduate degree with UFCB and his key focus as technical manager will be to work with the football staff and take the lead on the development of the talented young players we have at the club through a variety of additional on-field sessions, analysis sessions, gym sessions and looking into their loan opportunities to ensure they are as prepared as possible to transition into the first team."

McGeady "will also join our fortnightly football meetings", but Bullen stressed that: "First and foremost, it's great for us to bring a player of Aiden's experience and quality to Ayr United."

Born in Rutherglen, McGeady elected to play for Ireland instead of the land of his birth and went on to earn 93 caps amid spells with Celtic, Spartak Moscow, Everton, Sheffield Wednesday, Preston North End, Sunderland, Charlton Athletic and Hibs.

However, he managed only 14 appearances for the Easter Road outfit in a season back in the Scottish Premiership that was ended by injury in February.