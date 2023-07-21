Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Israel right-back Or Dadia has joined Aberdeen on a season-long loan from Hapoel Beer Sheva, with the Scottish Premiership club having the option to buy the 26-year-old next summer.

Dadia came through Hapoel's youth ranks and made 35 appearances last season for the side who finished runners-up in the Israeli top flight.

He also won his first senior cap against Malta in September.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson described him as "an excellent footballer".

"He is versatile player who can play in a number of positions, so will further strengthen our defensive options," he told his club website.

Dadia made his first-team debut for Hapoel in May 2017 and, following a two-year loan spell with Liga Leumit side Hapoel Bnei Lod, has played nearly 150 games for his parent club, including 17 in European competition.

Aberdeen expect him to officially become their player on Thursday following the successful completion of the UK immigration process.