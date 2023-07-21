Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Bali Mumba established himself as a fan favourite at Plymouth Argyle last season with his performances

Plymouth Argyle have equalled the club's record transfer fee to sign Norwich City wing-back Bali Mumba.

He has agreed a four-year deal, with the Pilgrims set to pay more than £1m.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at the Pilgrims and was an integral part of the side that won the League One title and reached the EFL Trophy final at Wembley.

The ex-England youth player scored six goals in 47 appearances and made the EFL League One team of the season.

The fee is similar to the one Argyle paid on Monday to sign forward Morgan Whittaker, who also impressed on loan at Home Park last season.

"Bali's pace, directness and positivity were huge parts of our success last season, and I know he was someone that the Green Army found tremendously exciting to watch," Argyle manager Steven Schumacher told the club website.

"He gets fans off their seats - and I am sure they will be delighted to get to see him in green once again.

Mumba was named the EFL's Young Player of the Month for September 2022 - a period where he had two assists and scored two goals, including what proved to be the winner against Norwich's rivals Ipswich Town.

"Following the signing of Morgan Whittaker earlier this week, the investment into talented, upwardly mobile, young footballing talent continues with Bali coming in," added director of football Neil Dewsnip.

"We have matched the club record fee that we paid for Morgan, and I would like to thank Simon Hallett, Andrew Parkinson and the board for backing us, as we ensure that we build a squad fit for the Championship."

Analysis

Brent Pilnick, BBC Sport

Having not broken their club record transfer fee for 15-and-a-half years the Pilgrims have hit it twice in five days.

Bali Mumba was key to Argyle's success last season, impressing at wing-back and being an important part of the team that got promoted.

Earlier this week Schumacher said he would be cautious in spending the club's money, and for the second time this week has gone back to a player he knows and trusts.

Having signed goalkeeper Conor Hazard and defenders in Mumba, Julio Pleguezuelo, Kaine Kesler-Hayden and Lewis Gibson, expect more attacking signings to come.

At least one striker is top of the list, with Niall Ennis leaving for Blackburn Rovers and Sam Cosgrove returning to Birmingham City after the conclusion of last season.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.