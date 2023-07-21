Last updated on .From the section Torquay

Finley Craske last played for Plymouth Argyle in a Papa John's Trophy game against AFC Wimbledon shortly before Christmas

Torquay United have signed former Plymouth Argyle defender Finley Craske.

The 20-year-old from Cornwall played three times in League One for the Pilgrims before being released at the end of last season.

During 2022-23 he had time on loan at Yeovil Town in the National League and helped Truro City win promotion to National League South.

"Fin is a super athlete and can play in several positions," Torquay boss Gary Johnson told the club website.

"Fin had a super debut game at Plainmoor against Plymouth on Tuesday, and I'm delighted he's chosen us to enjoy his football."

