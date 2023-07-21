Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Julian Winter was appointed Swansea City's chief executive in September 2020 after Trevor Birch left to join Tottenham Hotspur

Blackpool have appointed former Swansea City chief executive Julian Winter as their new CEO, a month after he left the Swans.

The 57-year-old joins the Seasiders having previously held senior roles with Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town and Watford.

He left the Swans in June having spent three years with the Championship club.

"I am thoroughly excited for the challenge that lies ahead," Winter told the Blackpool club website. external-link

"Having spoken with [owner] Simon Sadler several times over recent weeks, it was evident just how passionate he is about the football club and town, and that is something I am hoping we can all build upon.

"I look forward to meeting all of the staff over the next few weeks and helping lead the club to a bright and successful future."

Winter's exit from Swansea came after Andy Coleman was named as their chairman and following head coach Russell Martin's departure to Southampton.

He was appointed by the Swans in September 2020 after Trevor Birch left his role as the Welsh club's chairman to join Tottenham Hotspur as director of football operations.

"Julian is a vastly experienced professional and I am delighted to welcome him to the club as chief executive," Sadler added.

"Having worked within football for many years, he has the knowledge and expertise that is required to help drive the club forwards as we look to progress both on and off the field."