Lewis Wing (right) is Reading's third summer signing under new manager Ruben Selles

Reading have signed midfielder Lewis Wing after his contract with fellow League One side Wycombe Wanderers expired.

The 28-year-old, who made 48 appearances and scored nine goals for the Chairboys last season, joins the Royals on a three-year deal.

"We are bringing in a hard-working player," head of football operations Mark Bowen told the club website. external-link

"[Lewis] can provide moments of magic that can win football matches."

Wing signed his first professional deal with Middlesbrough in 2017 and had a loan spell with Yeovil in League Two, before establishing himself as a key player at the Riverside.

Over two and a half Championship seasons with Boro he racked up 101 appearances and scored 14 goals in all competitions.

The midfielder had loan spells with Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday before arriving at Wycombe in January 2022.

Bowen says Wing is the type of player Reading need both on and off the pitch: "He fits the mould of what we want at this club," he added.

"Naturally, he had other options, including Championship clubs, but we are delighted that he wants to be part of what we're building at Reading."

Wing becomes Reading manager Ruben Selles' third signing of the summer after the club had its long-standing transfer embargo lifted on 13 July.