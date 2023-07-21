Last updated on .From the section Wales

Rachel Rowe scored in successive games for Wales in April

Wales international Rachel Rowe has joined Scottish Women's Premier League (SWPL) side Rangers.

Rowe, 30, announced her departure from Reading last month following their relegation from the Women's Super League (WSL).

The versatile Rowe has scored five times in 57 Wales appearances, including in successive games in April.

"It feels amazing, it is a bit surreal. I am really excited to be joining the club," Rowe said.

"I don't think it has fully sunk in yet so I am kind of still going through the emotions a bit."

Rowe, capable of playing in midfield, attack or as a full-back, left Reading after eight years with the club.

The Royals announced in June they would switch to operating on a part-time basis after finishing bottom of the WSL.

Rangers finished third in the WPSL last season.

Rangers head coach Jo Potter said: "It is a huge signing for us as a club. With Rachel's wealth of experience that she has got both at domestic and international level, it is going to be vital for her to come in and showcase her talents.

"She is an experienced and exciting player to watch, she brings a lot of energy as well as a lot of quality and you will be able to see that on the pitch."

Rowe missed Wales' friendly against World Cup favourites USA earlier this month due to a calf injury.

She follows Wales team-mate Esther Morgan in moving to Scotland, after the ex-Tottenham defender joined Hearts.