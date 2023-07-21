Last updated on .From the section Crewe

Mickey Demetriou has made 306 EFL appearances

Crewe Alexandra have made their fifth summer addition by signing experienced defender Mickey Demetriou.

The 33-year-old former Kidderminster Harriers and Shrewsbury Town left-back arrives at Gresty Road after turning down the offer of a new deal from fellow League Two side Newport County.

Having been a free agent, he has signed on an initial one-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

Demetriou had five and a half seasons with Newport, latterly as captain.

After signing from Shrewsbury in January 2017, he played a key part in County's relegation escape, as well as their run to the fifth round of the FA Cup the following season.

He was also part of a very good Harriers side, who came so close to winning back their place in the Football League under Steve Burr in 2013, only to be beaten by Wrexham in the play-off semi-final.

Demetriou follows the arrival of midfielder Jack Powell, goalkeeper Harvey Davies, defender Ryan Cooney and winger Shilow Tracey.

