Wes Harding featured 43 times in the Championship last season as Rotherham finished 19th in the table

Championship club Millwall have signed Casper de Norre from OH Leuven for an undisclosed fee and brought in former Rotherham defender Wes Harding.

Midfielder De Norre, 26, has agreed a "long-term" contract with the Lions.

A former Belgium Under-21 international who can also play at right-back, he has previously had spells at Sint-Truiden and Genk.

Jamaica international Harding, 26, made 140 appearances over the course of a three-year spell with the Millers.

The length of the pair's deals at The Den has not been disclosed.

"Wes improves our defensive options in a number of positions," Lions director of football operations and recruitment Alex Aldridge told the club website. external-link

"We know we are adding an excellent character and leadership qualities to our group. He joins us with a real desire to kick on again and establish himself in our team."

Meanwhile, Aldridge said De Norre is "entering the prime of his career".

"Casper is a player who we have pursued throughout the summer," he added. external-link

"He has been a key player for OH Leuven for a number of years, having played more than 150 games in the Belgian league as well as in European competitions with Genk."

Harding and De Norre become Millwall's third and fourth signings of the summer transfer window.

