Ki-Jana Hoever: Wolves defender joins Stoke City on loan
Last updated on .From the section Stoke
Stoke City have re-signed defender Ki-Jana Hoever on a season-long loan from Premier League side Wolves.
The 21-year-old scored four goals in 17 games during a loan spell last term.
"I loved it here," the former Ajax and Liverpool youth player told the club's official website. "The support from the fans has been influential in my decision to return.
"I've seen a lot of positive messages on social media and I want to play where I am loved and appreciated."
Wolves have included a January recall option.
