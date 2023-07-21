Last updated on .From the section Notts County

Notts County have appointed Joe Palmer as their new chief executive following the death of Jason Turner.

Palmer previously filled the same role at AFC Wimbledon and was also Sheffield Wednesday's chief operating officer.

He also had a spell as director of strategy, commerce and marketing for Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk from 2010 to 2016.

Turner passed away suddenly in March at the age of 50, having been in the post at Meadow Lane since 2016.

In a statement, County owners Chris and Alex Reedtz said: "Joe impressed us during an extremely thorough recruitment process, demonstrating a wealth of leadership experience from his many years in football.

"We're confident he will be a great fit for the role and will do a fantastic job leading and supporting our administrative team, who have guided the club brilliantly in the wake of Jason Turner's tragic passing and our promotion back to the EFL [English Football League]."

The statement added: "Joe is someone we believe can help the club reach it's huge commercial potential and we're excited to work with him."

County are about to embark on their first EFL campaign since 2019, having won promotion from the National League via the play-offs.