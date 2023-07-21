Last updated on .From the section National League

Friday's game was called off with the score at 1-1

A pre-season friendly between Dunston and Gateshead was abandoned at half-time after men wearing masks drove a hearse on to the pitch.

Leaflets making allegations against two men were thrown out of the window during the incident.

Gateshead tweeted: "Due to an incident on the pitch occurring shortly after half-time, tonight's match has been abandoned by the referee."

The hearse was left on the pitch as the individuals exited via a second car.

Gateshead-based Dunston UTS play in the Northern Premier League - East Division, the eighth tier of English football, and were featuring in their fourth pre-season fixture of the summer against National League outfit Gateshead.

Police attended the scene with support from a helicopter.