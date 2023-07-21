Zambia v Japan - live text updates

Attempt missed. Mina Tanaka (Japan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Aoba Fujino.
ZambiaZambia0JapanJapan0
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Formation 4-4-2
Formation 3-4-2-1
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Switzerland
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|New Zealand
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Norway
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|4
|Philippines
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Australia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Canada
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Nigeria
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Ireland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Spain
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Zambia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Japan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Costa Rica
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|England
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Denmark
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|China
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Haiti
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|USA
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Portugal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Vietnam
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|France
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jamaica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Brazil
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Panama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sweden
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|South Africa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Italy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Argentina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Germany
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Morocco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Colombia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|South Korea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0