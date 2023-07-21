Close menu
Women's World Cup - Group C
ZambiaZambia0JapanJapan0

Zambia v Japan - live text updates

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Zambia

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Musonda
  • 8Belemu
  • 15Musesa
  • 3Mweemba
  • 13Tembo
  • 12Katongo
  • 4Banda
  • 14Lungu
  • 17Kundananji
  • 11Banda
  • 19Mapepa

Substitutes

  • 2Soko
  • 5Mulenga
  • 6Wilombe
  • 7Lubandji
  • 9Mubanga
  • 10Selemani
  • 16Lungu
  • 18Sakala
  • 20Chanda
  • 21Chitundu
  • 22Banda
  • 23Phiri

Japan

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Yamashita
  • 23Ishikawa
  • 4Kumagai
  • 3Minami
  • 2Shimizu
  • 14Hasegawa
  • 10Nagano
  • 13Endo
  • 15Fujino
  • 7Miyazawa
  • 11Tanaka

Substitutes

  • 5Miyake
  • 6Sugita
  • 8Naomoto
  • 9Ueki
  • 12Takahashi
  • 16Hayashi
  • 17Seike
  • 18Tanaka
  • 19Moriya
  • 20Hamano
  • 21Hirao
  • 22Chiba
Referee:
Tess Olofsson

Match Stats

Home TeamZambiaAway TeamJapan
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mina Tanaka (Japan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Aoba Fujino.

  2. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  3. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 22nd July 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11002023
2New Zealand11001013
3Norway100101-10
4Philippines100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Australia11001013
2Canada10100001
3Nigeria10100001
4Ireland100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain11003033
2Zambia10100001
3Japan10100001
4Costa Rica100103-30

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England00000000
2Denmark00000000
3China00000000
4Haiti00000000

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1USA11003033
2Netherlands00000000
3Portugal00000000
4Vietnam100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France00000000
2Jamaica00000000
3Brazil00000000
4Panama00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden00000000
2South Africa00000000
3Italy00000000
4Argentina00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany00000000
2Morocco00000000
3Colombia00000000
4South Korea00000000
View full Women's World Cup tables

Top Stories