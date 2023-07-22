Close menu
Women's World Cup - Group D
DenmarkDenmark0ChinaChina0

Denmark v China - live text updates

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Denmark

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Christensen
  • 4SeveckeBooked at 40mins
  • 3Ballisager
  • 5Boye
  • 11Veje
  • 2Hasbo
  • 6Holmgaard
  • 12Kühl
  • 19Thomsen
  • 10Harder
  • 14Sørensen

Substitutes

  • 7Troelsgaard
  • 8Snerle
  • 9Vangsgaard
  • 13Thrige
  • 15Thøgersen
  • 16Larsen
  • 17Madsen
  • 18Gevitz
  • 20Bruun
  • 21Gejl
  • 22Bay
  • 23Svava

China

Formation 4-4-2

  • 12Xu
  • 2Li
  • 11Wang
  • 8Yao
  • 15Chen
  • 6Zhang
  • 10Zhang
  • 13Yang
  • 19Zhang
  • 17Wu
  • 14Lou

Substitutes

  • 1Zhu
  • 3Dou
  • 4Wang
  • 5Wu
  • 7Wang
  • 9Shen
  • 16Yao
  • 18Tang
  • 20Xiao
  • 21Gu
  • 22Pan
  • 23Gao
Referee:
Marie-Soleil Beaudoin

Match Stats

Home TeamDenmarkAway TeamChina
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home2
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Rikke Sevecke (Denmark Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Rikke Sevecke (Denmark Women).

  3. Post update

    Zhang Linyan (China PR) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Wu Chengshu (China PR) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lou Jiahui with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  6. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Janni Thomsen (Denmark Women).

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Karen Holmgaard (Denmark Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kathrine Kühl (Denmark Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Denmark Women. Janni Thomsen tries a through ball, but Pernille Harder is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Pernille Harder (Denmark Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Zhang Linyan (China PR).

  12. Post update

    Corner, China PR. Conceded by Simone Boye.

  13. Post update

    Corner, China PR. Conceded by Janni Thomsen.

  14. Post update

    Corner, China PR. Conceded by Stine Ballisager.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Pernille Harder (Denmark Women).

  16. Post update

    Yao Wei (China PR) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Zhang Linyan (China PR) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Yao Wei.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Chen Qiaozhu (China PR) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  19. Post update

    Kathrine Kühl (Denmark Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Zhang Rui (China PR).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland11002023
2New Zealand11001013
3Norway100101-10
4Philippines100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Australia11001013
2Canada10100001
3Nigeria10100001
4Ireland100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Japan11005053
2Spain11003033
3Costa Rica100103-30
4Zambia100105-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England11001013
2Denmark10100001
3China10100001
4Haiti100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1USA11003033
2Netherlands00000000
3Portugal00000000
4Vietnam100103-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France00000000
2Jamaica00000000
3Brazil00000000
4Panama00000000

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden00000000
2South Africa00000000
3Italy00000000
4Argentina00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany00000000
2Morocco00000000
3Colombia00000000
4South Korea00000000
