Bala Town won the 2023 final after losing out in 2014 and 2015

Cardiff City Under-21s beat Cambrian & Clydach Vale 4-2 on penalties to secure their place in the MG Nathaniel Cup second round.

The Bluebirds were leading 2-1 until stoppage time when Ceri Morgan levelled for Cambrian.

City's youngsters secured victory on penalties in front of over 1,000 fans.

Cardiff and fellow EFL Championship club Swansea are wildcard entries in this season's competition. Swansea's U21s are at Carmarthen on Saturday.

In Friday's other first round ties Llanelli beat Pontardawe Town 1-0, Briton Ferry Llansawel won 2-0 at Abergavenny Town and Afan Lido won 3-1 away to Baglan Dragons.

Llandudno, a new look side under new manager Jordan Hadaway, lost 3-2 at Ruthin Town while Denbigh Town won 1-9 at Chirk AAA.

Cymru Premier's Bala Town beat Connah's Quay Nomads 4-3 on penalties in January to lift the 2022-23 trophy, but only teams from JD Cymru South and North leagues were in the draw from domestic Welsh football.

Nathaniel MG Cup first round draw

Southern Section

Caerau Ely and Trefelin byes into round two.

Goytre United v Llantwit Major

Abertillery Bluebirds v Ammanford

Cwmbran Celtic v Taffs Well

Baglan Dragons 1-3 Afan Lido

Carmarthen Town v Swansea City

Cambrian & Clydach Vale 2-4 (pens) Cardiff City

Llanelli Town 1-0 Pontardawe Town

Abergavenny Town 0-2 Briton Ferry Llansawel

Northern Section

Prestatyn Town and Gresford Athletic were drawn to receive byes into round two.

Ruthin Town 3-2 Llandudno

Caersws v Guilsfield

Holywell Town v Bangor 1876

Porthmadog v Llanidloes Town

Buckley Town v Mold Alexandra

Chirk AAA 1-9 Denbigh Town

Ties are to be played on 21 or 22 July.