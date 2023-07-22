Close menu

Liam Shaw: Celtic midfielder joins Wigan Athletic on loan for season

Wigan

Celtic midfielder Liam Shaw, now on loan at Wigan Athletic, pictured on loan at Morecambe in 2022-23
Wigan have signed Celtic midfielder Liam Shaw on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old spent last season on loan at Morecambe, also in League One, and made 39 appearances in all competitions.

Shaw came through the Sheffield Wednesday youth set-up and made 21 league appearances for the Owls after making his debut in 2020.

He has made one start for Celtic, a Europa League tie against Real Betis in 2021.

The Scottish Premiership side loaned him out to Motherwell before he joined Morecambe last season.

Latics manager Shaun Maloney, a former Celtic player, told the club website:external-link "Liam can play many different positions - as a defensive and attacking midfielder - and he started off at centre back at Sheffield Wednesday.

"He's a really good player and now our squad is really starting to take shape. He's a great character and brings a different profile physically so I'm glad Liam has joined us for the season, and I hope he's ready to fight for our cause."

Shaw said of his move: "It's a massive club, and when I spoke to the manager, I really bought into his vision and I can't wait to get started."

